Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws

When Ghost Shark returns to terrorize Auckland, Mayor Broody calls in an expert ghost shark hunter to protect the citizens and finally defeat the creature.

  • $12 Buy

    Ghost Shark 2 Super Deluxe Edition

    The Super Deluxe Edition includes:
    - Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws (Downloadable and DRM free)
    - 2 commentaries with the cast and directors
    - 'The Official Ghost Shark 2 Drinking Game' commentary
    - 'Forever And A Day (Theme from Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws)' karaoke version
    - 17 minutes of deleted scenes
    - Outtakes
    - Ghost Shark 2 shooting script (PDF)
    - 'Movie Piracy & You' PSA
    - Faux and cinematic trailers

  • $8 Buy

    Ghost Shark 2 Deluxe Edition

    The Deluxe Edition includes:
    - Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws (Downloadable and DRM free)
    - 2 commentaries with the cast and directors
    - 'Movie Piracy & You' PSA
    - Faux and cinematic trailers

  • $6 Buy $2 Rent

    Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws

    When Ghost Shark returns to terrorize Auckland, Mayor Broody calls in an expert ghost shark hunter to protect the citizens and finally defeat the creature. Includes:

    - Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws (Downloadable and DRM free)
    - 'Movie Piracy & You' PSA