Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws
When Ghost Shark returns to terrorize Auckland, Mayor Broody calls in an expert ghost shark hunter to protect the citizens and finally defeat the creature.
When Ghost Shark returns to terrorize Auckland, Mayor Broody calls in an expert ghost shark hunter to protect the citizens and finally defeat the creature.
The Super Deluxe Edition includes:
- Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws (Downloadable and DRM free)
- 2 commentaries with the cast and directors
- 'The Official Ghost Shark 2 Drinking Game' commentary
- 'Forever And A Day (Theme from Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws)' karaoke version
- 17 minutes of deleted scenes
- Outtakes
- Ghost Shark 2 shooting script (PDF)
- 'Movie Piracy & You' PSA
- Faux and cinematic trailers
The Deluxe Edition includes:
- Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws (Downloadable and DRM free)
- 2 commentaries with the cast and directors
- 'Movie Piracy & You' PSA
- Faux and cinematic trailers
When Ghost Shark returns to terrorize Auckland, Mayor Broody calls in an expert ghost shark hunter to protect the citizens and finally defeat the creature. Includes:
- Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws (Downloadable and DRM free)
- 'Movie Piracy & You' PSA