The Super Deluxe Edition includes:

- Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws (Downloadable and DRM free)

- 2 commentaries with the cast and directors

- 'The Official Ghost Shark 2 Drinking Game' commentary

- 'Forever And A Day (Theme from Ghost Shark 2: Urban Jaws)' karaoke version

- 17 minutes of deleted scenes

- Outtakes

- Ghost Shark 2 shooting script (PDF)

- 'Movie Piracy & You' PSA

- Faux and cinematic trailers